Home >News >India >Odisha govt suspends learner's license, driving license tests from due to COVID

Premium
1 min read . 07:58 PM IST ANI

  • Meanwhile, as many as 4,761 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising COVID cases in the state, the Odisha government has suspended all learner's license and driving license tests at RTOs across the state from April 22 till further notice.

In a notification, the Odisha Transport Authority stated that all tests for driving license and learner license will remain suspended from April 22 till further orders to prevent transmission of infection in the state.

The order further stated, "All RTOs may reduce quota per slot/cancel existing slots for all driving-related services and VAHAN-related services in respective regions taking into account prevailing COVID situation."

Meanwhile, as many as 4,761 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 3,77,464, including 27,821 active cases 3,47,637 recoveries, and 1,954 deaths.

Amid the rising cases, a weekend shutdown was declared for Saturday and Sunday in all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

