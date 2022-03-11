Odisha govt to conduct offline Class 10 examinations from April 29

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Matric Summative Assessment-II will be held offline and from April 29 to May 06 this year.
Provisions will be made in case the conduct of the examination is not feasible in own schools.
With the drastic improvement in Coronavirus spread, the Odisha government has decided to conduct a mandatory annual Matriculation (Class 10) Examination-2022. The announcement was made by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra through a video message.
The Matric Summative Assessment-II will be held offline and from April 29 to May 06 this year. Mohapatra announced that the examination will be mandatory for all students.
As per the chief secretary, students appearing for the Summative Assessment-II can do in their own respective schools, whereas, teachers from other schools will engage as invigilators. Somewhat, 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear in the examination.
The move is being opted after discussions with all stakeholders, including students and parents before making the decision to conduct the exam on offline mode, Mohapatra revealed.
The Odisha government has chalked down several measures to provide relief to students. Mohapatra stated that keeping in view the impact of COVID-19 on the mental health of the children, they have come up with an alternative assessment system.
However, provisions will be made in case the conduct of the examination is not feasible in own schools. In such a case, Mohapatra guides that students can appear for the examinations in nearby schools. Teachers from other schools will be deployed during the examinations.
