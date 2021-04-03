In view of the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state and across the country, Odisha government on Saturday ordered to impose night curfew in 10 major cities including Sambalpur and Jharsuguda from 5 April to curb the virus spread.

The cities in which the night curfew will be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput & Malkangiri.

As per the order, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall be closed/ prohibited between 0.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities.

District collectors under Municipal commissioners shall issue orders for their respective judsdictions, under appropriate provisions of law, under Section 144 of CrPC, and endure compliance.

The order also stated that District Collector may impose any further restrictions to allow such activities as felt appropriate considering the local situation.

This restriction shall not apply to essential services, ambulances, emergency situations, health staff etc including all industrial units and all construction activities ongoing in the state.

It also stated that movement of public transport private vehicles and taxis (cab by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ Stands/ will not be curbed in order to facilitate movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

Food and grocery delivery will also be permitted.

Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,42,224 on Saturday as 452 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

As many as 267 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 185 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 77 followed by Sundergarh (75) and Nuapada (71).

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,921 as no fresh fatality was reported since March 30, while 53 patients have died due to comorbidities to date.









