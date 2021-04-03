This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the order, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall be closed/ prohibited between 0.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In view of the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state and across the country, Odisha government on Saturday ordered to impose night curfew in 10 major cities including Sambalpur and Jharsuguda from 5 April to curb the virus spread.
In view of the rising novel coronavirus cases in the state and across the country, Odisha government on Saturday ordered to impose night curfew in 10 major cities including Sambalpur and Jharsuguda from 5 April to curb the virus spread.
The cities in which the night curfew will be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput & Malkangiri.
As per the order, all shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall be closed/ prohibited between 0.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities.
District collectors under Municipal commissioners shall issue orders for their respective judsdictions, under appropriate provisions of law, under Section 144 of CrPC, and endure compliance.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The order also stated that District Collector may impose any further restrictions to allow such activities as felt appropriate considering the local situation.
This restriction shall not apply to essential services, ambulances, emergency situations, health staff etc including all industrial units and all construction activities ongoing in the state.
It also stated that movement of public transport private vehicles and taxis (cab by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/ Stands/ will not be curbed in order to facilitate movement of passengers by air, rail and road.