Odisha govt to keep malls, restaurants and religious places closed till 30 June

Amid the Centre's Unlock 1.0 plan , which has allowed malls, restaurants and religious places to open from 8 June except those in containment zones, Odisha government today announced that aforementioned areas will remain closed in the state till 30 June, 2020.

"All religious places/places of worship for the public will continue to remain closed till 30th June, 2020. Shopping malls will also continue to remain closed for the same time period," Government of Odisha said in a statement.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued fresh SOPs for restaurants, places of worship, shopping malls, hotels and other public places, which will be opening from 8 June, 2020.

Meanwhile, people stayed indoors as the two-day weekend shutdown imposed by the Odisha government in 11 of the 30 districts with high COVID-19 cases ended on Sunday as part of efforts to flatten the rising corona infection curve. These districts were Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Bolangir, they said. The two-day weekend shutdown will continue in these districts till the end of June, they said.

Roads also wore an empty in the districts with people consciously refraining from stepping out in strict adherence to the two-day weekend shutdown restrictions since Saturday in these districts where Covid cases have been rising, officials said.

Certain other states have also modified the opening of malls, places of worship and other areas according to the Covid-19 circumstances in the state.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in the national capital territory from tomorrow. All restaurants, malls and places of worship will, however, open according to Centre's guidelines, he said.

Moreover, the Haryana government has decided to allow reopening of places of worship and shopping malls for public in a regulated manner in its state except in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which are the worst-hit by COVID-19, according to a statement.

The government of India had imposed a nationwide lockdown on 25 March in order to combat the novel coroanviurs spread. Currently, the country is under the fifth phase of the lockdown which entails much more relaxations than the previous ones including rail, road and domestic air travel. However, the relaxations do not imply to the containment zones, which need to follow strict guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time.

