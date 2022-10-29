Odisha govt to prepare Disaster Management Yodhas in every household: Here's how

815 shelters constructed since Super Cyclone, 55 under construction

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to give a clarion call to all the stakeholders to come forward and contribute to the creation of a disaster-resilient Odisha. He informed that around 815 multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters have been created since Super Cyclone hit the state in 1999. Along with this, 55 new shelters are under construction out of Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He said that the geographical location of Odisha makes it prone to natural calamities and disasters. At the time when Super Cyclone hit Odisha, the state was not prepared. There were not even enough shelters at that time.