Odisha govt to retun 206 acres land to Tata Steel after 26 years
The Odisha government will be returning 206 acres of land to Tata Group after 26 years, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
The 206 acres of land were owned by the Tata Steel plant near the Gopalpur coast of the Ganjam district to the original landowners.
The Odisha government acquired 6,900 acres of land in Kalipalli and a dozen other villages for the proposed plant in 1996. However, the plan never took off.
Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to return the 206 acres of land to the legal heirs at a cabinet meeting held on Friday.
"In consideration of the public interest, the government has decided to return 206.685 acre of land which remained unutilized for the last two decades," chief secretary SC Mohapatra said.
He added, "The land will be handed over to the original owners or to their legal heirs as per the provision of Rule 20 of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition".
The land losers were compensated at that time, the government decided that the amount paid to the affected people would be waived.
However, Narayan Reddy a former CPI MLA from Chhatrapur, who had led the protest against the proposed steel plant said the return of land was not enough.
Recently, CM Patnaik urged Tata Sons to expand its footprint in the state. He met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and discussed the various projects of the company including Tata Steel.
