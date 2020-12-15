Odisha govt to set up two new medical colleges

Odisha govt to set up two new medical colleges1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 12:34 PM IST
- The new medical colleges will be set up in Puri and Jajpur at an expenditure of ₹651.10 crore.
- The construction will be completed within three years on a turnkey basis
The Odisha government on Monday approved a proposal to set up two more medical colleges in Puri and Jajpur at an expenditure of ₹651.10 crore.
Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said a private construction major will take up the project of a 600-bed government medical college and teaching hospital in Puri, and a 500-bed medical college and teaching facility in Jajpur.
The construction will be completed within three years on a turnkey basis, Pujari said.
The Odisha government had on December 9 announced plans for a state-run medical college and teaching hospital in Kandhamal, and a 650-bed teaching hospital for the existing medical college in Koraput.
The minister said the BJD government has added six state-run medical colleges in the last two decades.
