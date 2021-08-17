Odisha government will continue to support the men and women hockey teams of the country, announced state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a felicitation ceremony to honour the players of these two teams who represented India in Tokyo Olympics.

Each player was given a cash award of ₹10 lakh at the felicitation ceremony. Patnaik also declared cash reward of ₹5 lakh for each support staff of the two teams.

The Odisha government has been the official sponsor of the Indian hockey teams since 2018.

The Olympics this was historic for Indian hockey as the men's team won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after a gap of 41 years, while the women finished fourth in the Games.

“The teams have scripted history with their brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics," the chief minister said. “"You made us all so proud with your spirited fight at Tokyo. These are deeply emotional moments for India to witness the revival of Indian Hockey."

“We, in Odisha, are elated that our partnership with Hockey India has led to this great achievement for the country. I believe Odisha and hockey are destined to become synonymous. We will continue our partnership with Hockey India. Odisha will support the Indian Hockey teams for 10 more years," he added.

The Indian women and men hockey teams were given a hearty welcome as they landed on Bhubaneswar earlier today. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister TK Behera and former Indian Men's Hockey captain Dilip Tirkey greeted them at the airport.

The state capital was decorated to welcome the Olympic heroes with posters, banners and hoarding put up on both sides of the roads between the airport and their hotel.

