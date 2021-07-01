No COVID-19 vaccination drive was conducted in Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sonepur and Sundargarh, the official said.
Only 114 sessions are being held on Thursday, including 72 in the state capital Bhubaneswar where Covaxin doses are being administered to the people.
"Apart from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area, Covishield vaccine is being used in other parts of the state. The health department authorities stopped the inoculation drive in the 16 districts due to shortage of the vials," the official said.
The state has a stock of only 19,520 Covishield doses and 3,24,910 Covaxin vials till this morning, he said.
The government was not able to conduct the immunisation programmes in 11 districts on Wednesday due to the scarcity of Covishield doses, the official said.
The state is expecting a consignment of 6 lakh vials of the vaccine on Friday, he said.