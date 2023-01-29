Odisha min Naba Kishore Das, who was shot by a cop, dies of bullet injury

Odisha min Naba Kishore Das, who was shot by a cop, dies of bullet injury2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 08:18 PM IST
- The state health minister was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car on Sunday, allegedly by a police officer who was captured, officials said.
Odisha's Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, a confidant of the chief minister, passed away on Sunday, 29 January from bullet injuries, reported Apollo Hospital Bhubaneswar. The state health minister was shot and grievously injured when he got out of his car on Sunday, allegedly by a police officer who was captured, officials said.
