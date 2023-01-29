Odisha Health Minister Naba Das has sustained some injuries after being shot by some miscreants near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. The reasons behind the firing and identity of the shooter remain unknoown.

As per reports, the incident happened while Das was getting out of his car at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar to attend an event. Local media reported that Das was immediately rushed to the hospital while the situation at the shooting location remained tense with BJD leaders staging a dharna.

Das is rumored to have been shot in a pre-planned manner and with the 2024 elections coming up his shooting could be given a political colour.

Odisha has had a bloody history of violence during the elections and Das's shooting could add more fire to that violence ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.