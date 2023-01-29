Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Dash shot at in Jharsuguda district1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar while getting out of his car to attend an event
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das has sustained some injuries after being shot by some miscreants near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. The reasons behind the firing and identity of the shooter remain unknoown.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×