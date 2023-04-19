Amis the prevailing heat wave conditions, Odisha government has closed all government and private schools for two days starting today, 19 April. The Anganwadi centres will also be shut on these two days. “All Govt, aided and private schools up to Std-12 and all Anganwadi Centres in Odisha shall remain closed on 19th and 20th April due to prevailing heat wave conditions." Chief Secretary informed via a tweet.

Heatwave conditions continued unabated as temperature hovered in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

On April 11, all the government and private schools across Odisha were directed to start morning classes from 7 am to 11 am. Just two days after reopening, the schools have again been closed due to the heat wave conditions in the state.

At least 29 places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in Odisha on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD, in its bulletin, said there will be no major change in temperature in the next two-three days.

Earlier this month, the MeT office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.

Above-normal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central, east, and northwest India during this period.

In 2022, Delhi recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

-With agency inputs