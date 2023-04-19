Odisha heat wave: All schools closed for two days

Amis the prevailing heat wave conditions, Odisha government has closed all government and private schools for two days starting today, 19 April. The Anganwadi centres will also be shut on these two days. “All Govt, aided and private schools up to Std-12 and all Anganwadi Centres in Odisha shall remain closed on 19th and 20th April due to prevailing heat wave conditions." Chief Secretary informed via a tweet.

