Odisha: Heavy rainfall alert in these seven districts, says IMD2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 05:26 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in seven districts of Odisha in next 24 hours
Under the influence of low pressure over the northwest area adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal Odisha is expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in seven districts along with thunderstorms and lightning, the Indian Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday. The rainfall is also expected to reduce after 24 hours.