Odisha hikes sports budget by 506 cr in FY 2022-23

Odisha hikes sports budget by ₹506 cr in FY 2022-233 min read . 06:52 AM IST
A major chunk of the sports budget this year has been provided for the development of sports and youth services and other sports infrastructure in the state
With an aim to amp up sports infrastructure in the state, the Odisha government increased its sports budget by ₹506 crore in the annual budget for 2022-23.
Up from ₹405 crore allocated to sports in the budget for financial year (FY) 2021-22, the sports budget has been hiked to ₹911 crore in the annual budget for FY 2022-23.
The announcement was made on the first day of the Budget session of the state Assembly on Saturday.
The budget of ₹911 crore includes an amount of ₹719 crore provided for the development of sports and youth services and other sports infrastructure in the state.
The budget also includes an amount of ₹115 crore for the promotion of sports education and ₹11 crore for the state's support to Khelo India. Around ₹59 crore has been allocated for administrative expenditures.
According to an official statement issued by the Odisha government, sports has been one of the priority sectors for the Odisha government over the last decade.
The state government has invested significantly in sports between 2010-11 and 2021-22, starting with the sports budget of ₹28 crores in 2010-11 to ₹301 crore in 2020-21 and ₹405 crore in 2021-22 with a major portion dedicated to infrastructure development and hosting major events.
Meanwhile, Odisha on Saturday claimed to be the first state to present an annual Budget with the provision of a Budget Stabilization Fund that will help it mitigate revenue shocks in future.
Allocating ₹10,000 crore for the Budget Stabilization Fund, state finance minister Niranjan Pujari said as mining revenues are likely to decline due to high volatility in international commodity prices, it was necessary to neutralise the risk of price shock of metals on the state Budget.
The Budget Stabilisation Fund, also known as rainy day funds, is a fiscal practice in most states of USA. The fund seeks to shield the Budget from revenue uncertainty and volatility and help the state continue its programmed expenditure.
Of the ₹2 lakh crore that the Odisha has made Budgetary allocation for the current financial year, it would earn Rs.1,63,967 crore through various revenue sources including central receipts while the rest Rs.36,033 crore needs to be met through market borrowings. Of the Rs.1,63,967 crore revenue, the state is likely to get ₹94200 crore from its own tax and non-tax revenue including mining revenue.
Though in the last financial year, the state earned an all-time high mining revenue of ₹48490 crore, finance department officials said the Budget Stabilisation Fund was a necessity to absorb the revenue shocks in future as mining revenues may dip once international commodity prices go down.
In the Budget, the government increased its capital expenditure by more than 56% over previous fiscal.
With election to the state assembly less than two years away, the allocation for social sector took up 34 per cent of of the total expenditure.
The major areas where the social sector expenditures have gone up are - education and skill development (Rs.27,324 crore), public healthcare (Rs.12,624 crore), housing and urban development department ( Rs.7,258 crore), pipe and drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission and Basudha (Rs.7,850 crore) and construction and improvement of roads (Rs.14,454 crore).
