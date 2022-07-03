Odisha hikes sports budget by 506 cr in FY 2022-23

Of the ₹2 lakh crore that the Odisha has made Budgetary allocation for the current financial year, it would earn Rs.1,63,967 crore through various revenue sources including central receipts while the rest Rs.36,033 crore needs to be met through market borrowings. Of the Rs.1,63,967 crore revenue, the state is likely to get ₹94200 crore from its own tax and non-tax revenue including mining revenue.