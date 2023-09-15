Odisha is reeling from two disease outbreaks --Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis--which have killed six people in the state so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest scrub typhus death has been reported from Sundergarh district. Earlier, five people from Bargarh district had succumbed to the disease. Since January, 132 scrub typhus-positive cases have been detected in Sundergarh district, of which almost all people have been cured, according to Charan Nayak, chief district medical and public health officer of Sundergarh.

The Odisha Government has asked district health authorities to increase the surveillance for seasonal upsurge of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis in the state.

The Odisha Health Department has asked the district health authorities to ensure the availability of tests in DPHL by procurement and supply of required test kits, sensitize doctors to advise the tests in case of PUO, increase public awareness and early diagnosis along with Increased surveillance.

Besides, the health department also has asked the authorities to use appropriate antibiotics and an adequate stock of drugs.

What is Scrub typhus? Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). People who frequently visit farmlands or forests are vulnerable to the infection. Some of the common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash, according to the CDC website. Symptoms of scrub typhus usually begin within 10 days of being bitten. No vaccine is available to prevent scrub typhus.

What is Leptospirosis Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals.

Common symptoms of Leptospirosis are- high fever, headache, chills, vomiting, red eyes, abdominal pain, rashes, and diarrhea.

Without treatment, Leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, respiratory distress, and even death.

The illness lasts from a few days to 3 weeks or longer. Without treatment, recovery may take several months.