Odisha horror: Brothers try to bury 5-month pregnant teen alive after raping her

Two brothers have allegedly raped a minor girl and tried to bury her alive after discovering that she was five months pregnant in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha, according to a report by NDTV.

The brothers, identified as Bhagyadhar Das and Panchanan Das from Banashbara village, have been arrested, and the third accused, Tulu, is still missing. The authorities are searching for him.

The accused raped the 15-year-old girl several times. When they found out that she was pregnant, they allegedly attempted to bury her alive to hide their crime, the report said, citing the police.

The police further stated that the accused offered to cover the costs and assist with an abortion. They called the victim to a location, and she agreed. After reaching, she discovered a ditch had been dug into the ground. The accused threatened to bury her if she didn't get the abortion done.

The girl managed to escape from the location and told her father about the incident. She underwent a medical examination at the District Headquarters Hospital, and a case was registered after her father lodged a formal complaint at Kujang Police Station.

The two suspects who were arrested have been brought before the court, and the probe continues.

This marks the second reported incident of sexual assault from the district in a week. A minor was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men on a farm when she was returning from a birthday party on Tuesday. The victim was bleeding persistently and was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment, the report said.

A similar case was reported from Malkangiri district on Sunday. A minor girl was gang raped by three men who kidnapped her. The victim was able to escape, but she was raped by a truck driver on her way back home.