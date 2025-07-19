Odisha Horror: Minor girl set ablaze by three men in chilling Puri attack; ex-CM Patnaik reacts

In a terrible incident, a 15-year-old girl was set on fire by unidentified persons in Odisha's Puri district on Saturday, PTI quoted officials as saying.

After the incident, the girl was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition. The doctors said the girl suffered 70 per cent burn injuries, but she is able to speak.

About the incident: According to the preliminary investigation, three unidentified motorcycle-borne youths intercepted the girl around 9 am at Bayabar village in Balanga police station area when she going to her friend's house.

They forcibly took her to the banks of Bhargavi River, sprinkled an inflammable substance on her body, and set her on fire, a police officer said.

The incident took place around 1.5 km from her house at Nuagopalpur Bustee and around 5-7 km from Balanga police station.

Following the incident, the miscreants fled the spot. Local people doused the fire and later took her to Pipili government hospital, from where she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Ex-CM reacts: Expressing his anguish, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to X and wrote, "Deeply anguished to know that a young girl was set on fire in Balanga area of Puri District. This attempt to kill her happened in broad daylight. I strongly condemn this horrible act."

He added, "It has happened just within a week of the terrible incident of a young girl setting herself ablaze in FM College after she was denied justice--even after knocking on every door, and a month after the horrific incident in Gopalpur. Such unthinkable incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across #Odisha."

"These are not stray cases of violence. These incidents occurring with shocking regularity point to a deep systemic failure of governance. It shows that criminals have become emboldened under the present government and are not worried about being punished," he added.

Stating Odisha becoming highly unsafe for women, Patnaik said, “It shows how Odisha is becoming highly unsafe for women due to government inaction and political patronage. Will the Odisha Govt wake up from this deep slumber and take speedy action so that the criminals are arrested? And more importantly will the government respond so that such incidents are not repeated? The girls and women of #Odisha await a response.”

Government action: Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said that the police have started an investigation and were questioning some people. No one has been detained or arrested so far, the SP said.

Pipili Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debasish Mishra stated the victim suffered burn injuries on her back, abdomen and other parts.

"Two teams have been formed to nab the culprits. We are trying to search for clues from CCTV cameras installed in private homes," PTI quoted him as saying. '

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the government will bear the expenses of the girl's treatment and that the police have been asked to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Taking to X, Parida wrote, "I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that some miscreants at Balanga in Puri district poured petrol on a fifteen-year-old girl and set her on fire."

"The girl has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All the expenses of the treatment will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprits immediately and take strict action," she said.