Odisha: IMD confirms loud, mysterious sound was not an earthquake

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the loud, mysterious sound that was being heard in Jajpur, Bhadrak and parts of Keonjhar district of Odisha was not an earthquake. The loud noises had flummoxed the people in this fearing who ran out fearing it to be an earthquake.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the loud, mysterious sound that was being heard in Jajpur, Bhadrak and parts of Keonjhar district of Odisha was not an earthquake. The loud noises had flummoxed the people in this fearing who ran out fearing it to be an earthquake.
The state government and the police also seem to have no idea about the sound, which was akin to a huge explosion.
The state government and the police also seem to have no idea about the sound, which was akin to a huge explosion.
“We have no input on the sound that frightened people in the three districts as reported in media," a senior police official told news agency PTI.
“We have no input on the sound that frightened people in the three districts as reported in media," a senior police official told news agency PTI.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said it has no information on any earthquake in Odisha. “There is no information regarding any earthquake in Odisha. According to the National Centre of Seismology, only one earthquake was reported early on Wednesday morning in Maharastra. Odisha was not in the list," said Uma Shankar Das, a senior weather scientist at the Met centre here.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said it has no information on any earthquake in Odisha. “There is no information regarding any earthquake in Odisha. According to the National Centre of Seismology, only one earthquake was reported early on Wednesday morning in Maharastra. Odisha was not in the list," said Uma Shankar Das, a senior weather scientist at the Met centre here.
The people of the three districts rushed out of their houses on hearing the sound and found nothing outside. "There was no earth quake or sign one," said Ashok Das of Bhadrak.
The people of the three districts rushed out of their houses on hearing the sound and found nothing outside. "There was no earth quake or sign one," said Ashok Das of Bhadrak.
The people in Jajpur and Anandapur in Keonjhar district too recounted similar experiences.
The people in Jajpur and Anandapur in Keonjhar district too recounted similar experiences.
A senior official revenue and disaster management department official said some people suspect that the sound might have come from mine areas where heavy explosives are being used for blasts. The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained, he said.
A senior official revenue and disaster management department official said some people suspect that the sound might have come from mine areas where heavy explosives are being used for blasts. The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained, he said.
Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a special package for the welfare of kendu pluckers and other employees on Wednesday and demanded complete withdrawal of GST on the collection of the leaf.
Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a special package for the welfare of kendu pluckers and other employees on Wednesday and demanded complete withdrawal of GST on the collection of the leaf.
Patnaik said the special package will benefit around eight lakh pluckers, binders and other seasonal staff associated with the kendu leaf trade. The chief minister said that the Centre has imposed 18 per cent GST on kendu leaf business. “I had earlier requested the central government to remove it and I am again raising my demand to completely abolish GST from the business".
Patnaik said the special package will benefit around eight lakh pluckers, binders and other seasonal staff associated with the kendu leaf trade. The chief minister said that the Centre has imposed 18 per cent GST on kendu leaf business. “I had earlier requested the central government to remove it and I am again raising my demand to completely abolish GST from the business".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.