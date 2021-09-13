OPEN APP
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert in seven districts, an orange alert in six districts and a yellow alert in eight districts for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts and flash floods as well.

"Odisha IMD issues red alert in 7 districts, orange alert in 6 districts, yellow alert in 8 districts for next 24 hours due to heavy rains. There are chances of heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts. There are also chances of flash floods," Umashankar Das, a scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar told ANI.

The weather forecasting agency also confirmed that a depression has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Odisha coast.

"The depression is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha coast near Chandbali by the early morning of September 13," the official added. 

