Amid spiking Covid-19 cases across the country, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued new curbs to arrest the spread of the infection.

The restrictions, which will be in place from 5 am of 7 January till 5 am of 1 February, mandate all schools and colleges to remain shut, while online classes are encouraged for students of standard 10 and 12.

“The educational institution can organize doubt clearing classes in small batches with consent of parents by observing due Covid protocols. All examinations including Summatives Examination will continue," the government said.

Further, it said that all types of shops, malls, shopping complexes will remain open across the state from 5 am to 9 pm everyday. Malls/shopping complexes will operate with reduced number of customers.

The mall owner is required to ensure that persons entering malls are thoroughly screened for temperature, correct use of masks and physical distancing is followed.

“Food court/food plaza shall be open for take away only. No one shall be allowed to take consume food in the mall premises," an order read.

Hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs can operate the dine-in services at 50% capacity in compliance will all Covid protocols till 9 pm.

Markets/haats, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will be closed at 9 pm. Only doubly vaccinated persons shall be allowed to enter market complexes or malls.

All social, religious gatherings shall remain prohibited. Political/sports/academic functions and gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons subject to the following conditions:

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed subject to the above ceiling.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/open space in view, appropriate number of persons will be allowed, within the ceiling prescribed above, so as to ensure maintenance of prescribed physical distancing norms.

This comes as 24 more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in state on Wednesday, taking the tally to 61.

The cases were detected from 218 samples sent for genome sequencing. Five among the affected had foreign travel history, while the remaining 19 have been infected by local contacts, Ajay Parida, the director of Institute of Life Science here said.

On 21 December two cases of Omicron were detected in Odisha for the first time, another two were detected on 23 December, four on 26 December, one on 29 December, five on 30 December and 23 on 2 January.

