In a bid to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection in the state, the Odisha government has announced a night curfew in Bhubaneswar. The restrictions will be in place starting 9 pm Saturday till 5 am daily until further orders.
All essential services and supply of essential commodities including medical services, and others are allowed, Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has said.
The Odisha government had earlier announced a weekend shutdown in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh where the number of active coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark.
The restriction will be in place in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nabarngpur, Koraput and Malkangiri from Saturday, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said.
Govt extends night curfew in all urban areas
The government has also extended the night curfew in all urban areas of the state from the 10 western Odisha districts implemented on 5 April.
Despite stringent measures taken by the state government, the number of coronavirus cases has increased in the 10 districts in the last two weeks, and a surge in Covid-19 infections has also been witnessed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other urban areas during the period, the chief secretary said.
"The government has decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in urban areas in 20 other districts, where no such restriction is in place at present," he added.