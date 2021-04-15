Odisha on Thursday announced night curfews across the state, and a stricter restriction in 10 districts bordering or closer to Chhattisgarh that is witnessing a high coronavirus case load in recent weeks.

The state has reported a growing number of coronavirus cases in past few days and on 14 April alone almost 3000 new covid-19 cases were reported.

The 10 western and southern districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri will witness an extension of night curfew that is already in place due to their proximity to Chhattisgarh, state chief secretary Suresh Mahapatra briefed media.

The chief secretary said the night curfew will be in force from 6pm to 5a.m in these 10 districts and in the remaining 20 districts night curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 5am from tomorrow.

In rural areas, the night curfew timings will be between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. but there will be no curb on the movement of vehicles carrying goods.

Further, weekend curfew is expected to be imposed from next week in parts of the state.

While the state postponed class 10 and class 12 school board exams earlier in the day, the chief secretary said functions like marriages can have a gathering of a maximum of 50 people. For cremations the max limit is 20 people.

Amid a rising covid-19 cases in the country, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra have imposed curfews and curbs in part or across the states.

