This state is fast emerging as tech resource hub of India, providing jobs

This state is fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India and providing opportunities for young people, as per its chief minister.
Odisha is quickly establishing itself as India's technological resource powerhouse and providing opportunities for young people, according to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The state has made enormous achievements in the IT industry recently, and the pace of expansion is quickening, Patnaik said.
"Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India and creating jobs for youths," he remarked this during the Bhubaneswar opening of the Happiest Minds IT development centre. He said that the new plant would improve the state's standing in the industry.
“The enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into a coveted destination. Opening up of the Happiest Minds Global IT Development Centre adds yet another defining chapter, signifying the fast-changing IT ecosystem in the state," the chief minister said.
More than 1,000 individuals will be able to work at the Fortune Towers centre in Bhubaneswar, and the firm is hoping to increase its ability to work with clients from across the world. The majority of the enterprises in the industry have established themselves in the state capital, according to Patnaik, who emphasised the IT-friendly environment present in Bhubaneswar.
The new development centre will allow the business to increase its capacity to provide businesses with digital transformation solutions, according to IT Secretary Manoj Mishra. A variety of disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, digital process automation, the Internet of Things, robotics and drones, security, and virtual or augmented reality, are what the company hopes to use.
Happiest Minds Technologies executive chairman Ashok Soota said, “We are delighted to start with a new development centre in Bhubaneswar." He also appreciated the "industry-friendly" new IT policy of the state.
(With PTI inputs)
