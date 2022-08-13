Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  This state is set to give 'wedding kits' to raise awareness on family planning

This state is set to give 'wedding kits' to raise awareness on family planning

Representational Picture: National Health Mission’s (NHM) ‘Nai Pahal Scheme create awareness among newly married couples to adopt family planning.
1 min read . 11:00 PM IST Edited By Devesh Kumar

The wedding kits will contain various sorts of contraceptives, likely to raise awareness on family planning with the help of ASHA workers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For the first time in India, the Odisha state government has decided to deliver 'wedding kits' to newly wedded couples. The scheme is expected to begin in September with the objective to raise awareness about family planning.

For the first time in India, the Odisha state government has decided to deliver 'wedding kits' to newly wedded couples. The scheme is expected to begin in September with the objective to raise awareness about family planning.

The Wedding Kits will be equipped with contraceptive pills, condoms, and a booklet on methods and benefits of family planning. It will also contain the marriage registration certificate among other items.

The Wedding Kits will be equipped with contraceptive pills, condoms, and a booklet on methods and benefits of family planning. It will also contain the marriage registration certificate among other items.

“This is a part of the National Health Mission’s (NHM) ‘Nai Pahal Scheme’. The objective is to create awareness among newly married couples to adopt family planning," Director of Family Planning Bijay Panigrahy told PTI.

“This is a part of the National Health Mission’s (NHM) ‘Nai Pahal Scheme’. The objective is to create awareness among newly married couples to adopt family planning," Director of Family Planning Bijay Panigrahy told PTI.

The director also affirmed that the initiative will begin from the district and block level.

The director also affirmed that the initiative will begin from the district and block level.

 News agency PTI also talked with Shalini Pandit, State Mission Director of NHM, “We will launch it for the first time in the country,"  she said 

 News agency PTI also talked with Shalini Pandit, State Mission Director of NHM, “We will launch it for the first time in the country,"  she said 

Bijay Panigrahy also informed that accredited social health activists (ASHAs) will visit households with scheduled marriages and will distribute the wedding kits. 

Bijay Panigrahy also informed that accredited social health activists (ASHAs) will visit households with scheduled marriages and will distribute the wedding kits. 

“The couples will also be informed about healthy spacing between child births," he added.

“The couples will also be informed about healthy spacing between child births," he added.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.