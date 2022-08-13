This state is set to give 'wedding kits' to raise awareness on family planning

This state is set to give 'wedding kits' to raise awareness on family planning1 min read . 11:00 PM IST
The wedding kits will contain various sorts of contraceptives, likely to raise awareness on family planning with the help of ASHA workers
For the first time in India, the Odisha state government has decided to deliver 'wedding kits' to newly wedded couples. The scheme is expected to begin in September with the objective to raise awareness about family planning.
The Wedding Kits will be equipped with contraceptive pills, condoms, and a booklet on methods and benefits of family planning. It will also contain the marriage registration certificate among other items.
“This is a part of the National Health Mission’s (NHM) ‘Nai Pahal Scheme’. The objective is to create awareness among newly married couples to adopt family planning," Director of Family Planning Bijay Panigrahy told PTI.
The director also affirmed that the initiative will begin from the district and block level.
News agency PTI also talked with Shalini Pandit, State Mission Director of NHM, “We will launch it for the first time in the country," she said
Bijay Panigrahy also informed that accredited social health activists (ASHAs) will visit households with scheduled marriages and will distribute the wedding kits.
“The couples will also be informed about healthy spacing between child births," he added.
