Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

Bhubaneswar: In view of a fresh spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in some states, the Odisha government has issued new guidelines to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus safety protocols. "Public awareness through loudspeaker announcements is to be made frequently in all market places, haat and other places. Concerned authorities of Government and private offices/institutions including educational institutions shall be responsible for due compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols in their respective establishments," said the guidelines issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner.

Here are the fresh guidelines issued by the Odisha govt to avoid a rise in Covid-19 cases:

1) District and Police authorities were advised to check and ensure strict observance of COVID-l9 safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing in all public places including workplaces and educational institutions.

2) The guidelines also stated that large congregations must be avoided and concerned officials should ensure that more than the permitted number of people are not there at the gatherings.

3) Adequate and strict sanitation measures are to be maintained in schools, colleges, other educational institutions and Anganwadi Centres.

4) The teachers and concerned authorities shall ensure observance of COVID-19 safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of a mask, maintaining physical distancing and provision of thermal scanning & hand wash or use of sanitiser by the students, teachers, staff and others.

5) Any person found with COVID-19 symptoms must be immediately reported to the nearest health institution and necessary further action be taken as per the advice of the health authorities.

6) The guidelines further said that only curricular activities will be allowed in educational institutions.

7) Hotels, restaurants and dhabas must be closely monitored by the police authorities so as to ensure strict compliance with physical distancing norms and other safety protocols.

8) Strong penal action shall be taken against the persons violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

9) "Commercial establishments found violating such norms may be sealed and action as per law be taken against such violators," it said.

10) The district authorities have also been asked to submit a weekly report on enforcement measures to the Special Relief Commissioner every Monday.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 tally on Sunday mounted to 3,36,636 after 58 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said. The death toll remained at 1,914. Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate is at 4.12 per cent. Odisha currently has 562 active cases, which is 0.16 per cent of the state's caseload.

