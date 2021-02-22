Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points

Bhubaneswar: In view of a fresh spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in some states, the Odisha government has issued new guidelines to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus safety protocols. "Public awareness through loudspeaker announcements is to be made frequently in all market places, haat and other places. Concerned authorities of Government and private offices/institutions including educational institutions shall be responsible for due compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols in their respective establishments," said the guidelines issued by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner.