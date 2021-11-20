The Odisha government on Saturday issued a new COVID-19 guideline as the coronavirus situation in the state improved significantly. As per a notification released today, cultural gathering including jatra, opera will be allowed to be organised adhering to the COVID-19 protocols; auditoriums and cinema halls will be allowed to open.

Here is what is allowed, what is not

The notification said that open air theatres/jatra/opera will be permitted by the local authorities subject to compliance of COVID safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing.

As many as 2000 persons will be allowed maintaining a distance of 6 feet from each other and seating arrangement will be made accordingly.

As far as possible, facility for online booking of tickets may be arranged by the organisers and sufficient number of counters will be opened to prevent crowding during booking of offline tickets, it said.

For indoor halls, the number of viewers/spectators will not exceed 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall, it said.

Cinema halls, theatres will be allowed to open with up to 50 per cent of capacity and operate with due compliance to Covid protocols.

In closed places, the number of persons including invitees will not exceed 50 per cent of the hall capacity, the order mentioned.

The person having two-dose vaccination certificate and Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to the function will be allowed to attend the event.

Persons with symptoms of influenza like infection and severe acute respiratory infection will not be allowed to the events while vulnerable groups of people such as persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women are not advised to attend such function.

The order also categorically said that chewing of gutkha/paan and spitting at event place is strictly prohibited.

However, permission for such activities will be given by the district authorities or the municipal corporation commissioners keeping in view the local corona situation. The persons violating the order will be liable to punishment under the law, the order said.

On Saturday, the state registered 239 new COVID-19 cases including 37 children and adolescents taking the tally to 10,46,798 while two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,391, a health department official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

