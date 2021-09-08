The Odisha government has issued a fresh guidelines for schools amid rise in Covid cases among children. The fresh guideline comes just days after some children and teachers tested positive for Covid in Dhenkanal and Bargarh districts.

Of the 762 new Covid patients in the state, 102 are in the 0-18 age group, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The infection rate among the children stood at13.38%, slightly lower than 14.57% recorded on Tuesday.

The fresh guideline says that students, teachers and other staffers have to mandatorily wear masks to enter the schools where classes are being held for students of standards 9, 10 and 12.

A Covid monitor will have to ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms. Anyone exhibiting even mild symptoms must be refrained from entering the schools. Thermal screening and availability of sanitiser at the entrance have to be ensured.

The second wave of Covid has claimed the lives of 39 children, with 13 deaths being reported between August 10 and 31, according to PTI. It also said that of the 762 new cases, 443 were reported in quarantine centres, while 319 infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases at 314, followed by Cuttack (119). Dhenkanal and Khurda districts registered two fresh fatalities each, while one death each was reported in Angul, Balasore, Keonjhar and Koraput. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Currently, Odisha has 6,853 active cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.