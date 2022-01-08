Lord Jagannath Temple of Odisha will remain closed for devotees from January 10 till January 31 due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the country. Besides, the Odisha government has decided to close colleges, universities, and technical education institutions in the state from January 10. Hostels in such academic institutions will also remain closed during the same period.

Scholars, researchers, and students who desire to stay in hostels for research and project works or other academic activities may be permitted to do so by providing an undertaking, the order said.

The government has asked the authorities of colleges, universities, and technical educational institutions to take appropriate measures for conducting classes through online, virtual, video, and other alternative methods of learning mode.

However, all ongoing offline examinations shall be allowed to continue, the order read. Further, coaching institutions, individuals offering coaching services to students shall not run off-line, physical coaching, classes. However, virtual coaching shall be permitted to continue.

However, medical colleges, nursing colleges, and institutions under the Health Department will continue to remain open, the order stated.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has suspended all offline classes from January 10 till further instructions. "All classes will be held online only," it added. Several educational institutions in Odisha have reported detection of the large number of Covid-19 cases on their campuses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.