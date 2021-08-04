Odisha: Puri's Jagannath Temple will open from August 16 to August 20 only for locals, news agency ANI reported citing the temple administration. Saturday and Sunday will be weekend lockdown. "Entry for all devotees to resume from August 23; RT-PCR test or vaccination certificate is mandatory at the temple," the administration said.

On Monday, Sun Temple at Konark was reopened for the public after remaining closed for more than 100 days in the wake of the second wave of the Covid pandemic. The temple was opened to the tourists after thermal screening and wearing a face mask is mandatory for the visitors.

PTI reported that as per the guidelines, 2,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the temple in a day. According to the provision, the tourists will have to book the ticket online and scan it on their mobile phone at the main entrance. However, local guides, photographers and handicraft businessmen are not allowed entry into the shrine premises.

The state government recently said that the district administrations can allow opening of religious places and tourist destinations keeping in view the local pandemic situation. The government also allowed the people to roam in the sea beaches of Puri, Chandipur in Balasore and Chandrabhaga in Konark.

The district administrations have allowed reopening of certain major temples from August 3.

On 31st July, the Odisha government announced reopening of shopping malls, parks and cinema halls among several relaxations in all the districts, barring three cities where coronavirus caseload is relatively high. The administration granted the relaxations for a month starting from 6 am on Sunday. The existing 10-hour night curfew from 8 pm will be in place in all the districts.

