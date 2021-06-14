Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) postponed. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) has been postponed due to current Covid situation. The exam was scheduled from June 17 to 24. Now, the revised dates will be notified in the first week of July.

Due to the pandemic, many states have cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams. Some states are even demanding the Centre to cancel entrance exams as well.

Tamil Nadu chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Modi, seeking cancellation of all national entrance examination including NEET in his state. This week, Stalin is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi.

On June 4, Odisha government announced that it decided to cancel its class 12 board exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the safety of students was more important than the examinations.

The state government had already cancelled the class 10 board examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

