Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to closely monitor whether or not private hospitals are charging Covid-19 patients the prices fixed by the government for treatment.

In a meeting to review the Covid situation and its management in the state, the CM said: "Keep a close watch on private hospitals treating covid patients. They must charge within the ceiling fixed by the state government. In case of any lapses, strict action should be taken against the hospital management."

He mentioned that Odisha is one of the very few states that is providing testing, treatment, food, accommodation and medicines free of cost to the people.

"Our successful model of disaster management is based on community involvement and that is the sustainable way to face a pandemic as well, so involve local communities and different associations in urban and PRIs in rural areas to effectively reach out to people," he said.

The chief minister said safety and medical oxygen logistics should be a top priority for district teams and should be monitored round the clock.

"Testing, tracing and containment should continue in full swing with special focus on vulnerable areas. The vaccination program will be a top priority and foolproof arrangements should be made. Take care of the elderly, women and other vulnerable sections in the vaccination drive. We are trying our best to mobilise adequate vaccines at the earliest possible time," he stated.

Testing labs

The state government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR Covid-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters.

CM Patnaik has sanctioned ₹20 crore for the labs.

These testing laboratories will be set up in Bhadrak, Boudh, Dhenkanal Gajapati, Khordha Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Sonpur, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Rayagada and Bargarh districts of the state.

A four-member team including one microbiologist and tree lab technician will be engaged in each facility for testing purposes.

According to the state health department, Odisha registered as many as 9,793 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 9,706 recoveries and 18 related deaths in the same duration.

The total tally of Covid cases in Odisha now stands at 5,54,666. 4,57,569 people have recovered and 2,215 have succumbed to the virus so far in the state.

