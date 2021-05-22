People can check their test report (both RT-PCR and rapid antigen) on the website by submitting their registered mobile number or SRF ids
Odisha reported 11,108 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Saturday
The Odisha government on Saturday launched a website to help people check their coronavirus test status from their homes instead of physically visiting test centres. One can avail their Covid test report by visiting covid19regd.odisha.gov.in/SamplCollectionDetails.aspx. The website has been linked to statedashboard.odisha.gov.in, the Odisha government said.
According to the state's chief minister's office, people can check their test report (both RT-PCR and rapid antigen), on the website by submitting their registered mobile number or SRF ids.