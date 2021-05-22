Subscribe
Odisha launches website to check Covid test status at home

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
1 min read . 10:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • People can check their test report (both RT-PCR and rapid antigen) on the website by submitting their registered mobile number or SRF ids
  • Odisha reported 11,108 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Saturday

The Odisha government on Saturday launched a website to help people check their coronavirus test status from their homes instead of physically visiting test centres. One can avail their Covid test report by visiting covid19regd.odisha.gov.in/SamplCollectionDetails.aspx. The website has been linked to statedashboard.odisha.gov.in, the Odisha government said.

According to the state's chief minister's office, people can check their test report (both RT-PCR and rapid antigen), on the website by submitting their registered mobile number or SRF ids.

"After undergoing tests people can know their test result by just submitting their registered mobile number/SRF ID on the website. They can also download the report," Odisha CMO said.

The test report generated digitally will carry all the details of the person undergone the test, including the QR code.

Odisha reported 11,108 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Saturday.

So far, the state has reported 6,79,530 COVID-19 cases and 2,456 deaths.

Of the new infections, 6,219 were detected at quarantine centres while the remaining 4,889 were local contact cases.

There are 1,09,639 active cases in the state at present.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a 150-bed district COVID hospital at Puri's Jagannath Medical College.

The facility, built in collaboration with Bhubaneswar's SUM Hospital, has 90 general oxygen beds, 40 HDU and 20 ICU beds. It is also equipped with a high-quality laboratory and diagnostics facility.

