Odisha likely to see new political coalition, says former CM's son2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Prior to the 2024 general elections, Sishir Gamang, the son of former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, predicted that Odisha would see the formation of a new political coalition made up of all parties opposed to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The father-and-son team declared on Wednesday that they were leaving the BJP and would shortly join the Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS), which is led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
