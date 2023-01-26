Prior to the 2024 general elections, Sishir Gamang, the son of former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, predicted that Odisha would see the formation of a new political coalition made up of all parties opposed to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The father-and-son team declared on Wednesday that they were leaving the BJP and would shortly join the Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS), which is led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He stated that the party intended to run candidates in each of the state's 147 assembly districts and 21 Lok Sabha seats, although he did not specify when they joined the BRS.

When asked how a party with so little representation in the state could field such a large number of candidates, he responded that BRS will reach an agreement with "like-minded parties other than the BJD, Congress, and BJP" and work to nominate candidates for the majority of the seats.

He suggested the Aam Aadmi Party, Left-leaning parties, RJD, SP, and other local parties as potential coalition partners. The big Telugu-speaking population in southern Odisha, he claimed, will be the area of BRS's attention.

According to him, the party aspires to win 35 assembly districts that fall under the Koraput, Nabarangur, Aska, Berhampur, and Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituencies, as well as at least five of these seats.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, according to Sishir Gamang, has an extensive understanding of Odisha and its culture.

His father might run BRS in Odisha, he said. Regarding the party's objectives in the state, the former chief minister, however, stayed mum.

In addition to the Gamang father-son team, the BRS has also had meetings with a number of other state officials, including former MP Jayaram Pangi, Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) convenor Akshay Kumar, and others, to broaden the Telangana-based party's support base in the state.

According to a senior member of NNKS, the organisation leading the state's efforts to address issues affecting farmers, the southern state has grown significantly under BRS leadership.

(With inputs from PTI)