Odisha likely to see new political coalition, says former CM's son

Prior to the 2024 general elections, Sishir Gamang, the son of former chief minister Giridhar Gamang, predicted that Odisha would see the formation of a new political coalition made up of all parties opposed to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The father-and-son team declared on Wednesday that they were leaving the BJP and would shortly join the Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS), which is led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

