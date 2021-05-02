OPEN APP
Odisha lockdown guidelines: What is allowed and what is not. Read here

Odisha lockdown guidelines: What is allowed and what is not. Read here

Passengers returning from Odisha come out from Hatia Railway Station to reach their native places, amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (ANI Photo)
Passengers returning from Odisha come out from Hatia Railway Station to reach their native places, amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (ANI Photo)
 1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2021, 11:37 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Barring weekends, essential commodities would be available on all other days during the two-week-long lockdown in Odisha
  • People in the state will be allowed to purchase essential items within 500 metre radius of their residences between 6 am and 12 pm

The Odisha government today declared a 14-day lockdown in the state from 5 May to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There shall be lockdown throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021 (Wednesday) till 5 am of May 19, 2021 (Wednesday)," the official order stated.

Barring weekends, essential commodities would be available on all other days during the two-week-long lockdown, the order issued by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra added.

People will be allowed to purchase essential items within 500 metre radius of their residences between 6 am and 12 pm, as per the order.

Here's a list of activities that will remain prohibited during the lockdown period. They are:

i. Buses for public transport.

ii. Intra-State movement of individuals by road, except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under these guidelines.

iii. All educational, training, coaching institutions, etc., except as allowed by Government. However, physical conduct of examinations by state/ national/ international bodies shall be allowed on a case to case basis by the respective Departments with due intimation to all concerned authorities.

iv. Exhibitions/ Trade Fairs/ Melas/ physical Business to Business meetings are prohibited. However, such activities may be taken up in virtual mode.

v. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators (except as specified in subsequent paragraphs of this order).

vi. All cinema halls, malls, market complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, parks, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, Merry-go-round (Doli) / Meena bazaar and related activities and similar places.

vii. Jatra/ opera/ open-air theatres shall not be allowed to operate.

Odisha lockdown order.
View Full Image
Odisha lockdown order.
Odisha lockdown order.
View Full Image
Odisha lockdown order.
Odisha lockdown order.
View Full Image
Odisha lockdown order.
Odisha lockdown order.
View Full Image
Odisha lockdown order.
Odisha lockdown order.
View Full Image
Odisha lockdown order.
Odisha lockdown order.
View Full Image
Odisha lockdown order.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 4,62,622 of which 3,91,048 have recovered and 2,068 have succumbed to the infection in the state. The active cases stand at 6,9453.

Of the fresh cases, 4,568 were detected among people in quarantine and 3,447 were local contacts, the bulletin further said. The state government has so far tested a total of 1,01,80,678 samples.




Click here to read the Mint ePaper

