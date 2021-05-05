Amid spiking Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government has imposed a 14-day strict lockdown across the state, starting Wednesday.

"There shall be lockdown throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021 (Wednesday) till 5 am of May 19, 2021 (Wednesday)," the government had stated in an earlier notification.

Along with the lockdown, the weekend shutdown in urban areas will also be in force till 15 May. Under the weekend shutdown, only medical outlets and hospitals have been allowed to function.

In view of this, the government has said that essential commodities would be available on all other days during the two-week-long lockdown, barring weekends.

People will be allowed to purchase essential items within a 500-metre radius of their residences between 6 am and 12 pm.

Here are all the services that will function as usual:

1) The lockdown is not applicable to election-related works such as movement of poll personnel from their place of residence to the place of training, disbursal, polling station and back.

The bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on 16 May.

2) All eligible persons are allowed to travel to the Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) on their own. They can avail taxis and autos too in compliance with all safety protocols.

3) People who need to get tested for Covid-19 are also allowed to travel.

4) Marriages are permitted, with approval from local authorities and not more than 50 people in attendance. In the case of funerals and last rites, not more than 20 people are allowed to attend.

5) All health facilities are allowed to functions.

6) All bank branches and other financial institutions will remain open.

7) Public utility services including, oil, gas and telecommunication have been allowed during the period.

8) Shops like ration shops (under PDS) and neighbourhood/roadside/street corner shops dealing with food groceries, fruits and vegetables dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder seeds fertilizers and pesticides including and related activities have been allowed.

9) Restaurants are allowed to function with only takeaway facilities.

10) Home delivery by all e-commerce services and food delivery platforms is allowed.

11) Print, electronic and web media is allowed to function as usual.

12) IT and IT-enabled services can function with 50% of the staff.

13) Offices of the government of India will work as usual without any restrictions.

14) Offices in private/corporate and civil society should preferably work at 33% of the strength.

Here are all the services that will be affected during the lockdown:

1) Buses for public transport.

2) Intra-State movement of individuals by road, except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under these guidelines.

3) All educational, training, coaching institutions, etc., except as allowed by the government. However, physical conduct of examinations by state/ national/ international bodies shall be allowed on a case to case basis by the respective departments with due intimation to all concerned authorities.

4) Exhibitions/trade fairs/melas/physical business to business meetings are prohibited. However, such activities may be taken up in virtual mode.

5) All cinema halls, malls, market complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, parks, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, Merry-go-round (Doli) / Meena bazaar and related activities and similar places.

6) Jatra/ opera/ open-air theatres shall not be allowed to operate.

7) All salons, barbershops, spa and beauty salons have been prohibited.

8) All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings are not allowed.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.