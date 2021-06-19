Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha logs 3,427 new Covid-19 cases, 42 fatalities in 24 hours

Odisha logs 3,427 new Covid-19 cases, 42 fatalities in 24 hours

Premium
Odisha now has 40,471 active cases, while 8,29,851 people have recovered from the disease so far
1 min read . 03:36 PM IST PTI

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 553, followed by Cuttack (396) and Jajpur (285)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 8,73,925 on Saturday as 3,427 more people tested positive for the infection, while 42 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,550, a health official said.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 8,73,925 on Saturday as 3,427 more people tested positive for the infection, while 42 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 3,550, a health official said.

As many as 1,954 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,473 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As many as 1,954 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,473 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 553, followed by Cuttack (396) and Jajpur (285).

Khurda also recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at six, followed by four each in Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Puri and three each in Balasore, Kendrapara and Koraput districts.

Odisha now has 40,471 active cases, while 8,29,851 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 6,252 on Friday.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has thus far tested over 1.30 crore samples for COVID-19, including 64,112 in the last 24 hours, he said, adding Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.71 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!