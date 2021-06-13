OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Odisha logs 4,469 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths in 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 4,469 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 8,51,782, a Health Department official said.

Forty-five more deaths pushed the toll to 3,302, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Of the new infections, 2,546 were reported from quarantine centres, while the rest 1,923 were local contact cases.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest 612 new cases, followed by Cuttack (413), Jajpur (370) and Balasore (318).

The fresh fatalities were reported from 19 different districts. Khurda district accounted for six of the latest deaths.

There are 59,361 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 7,89,066 patients have recovered in the state, including 7,578 on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 62,034 samples were tested. PTI AAM SOM SOM

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout