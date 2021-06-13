Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 4,469 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 8,51,782, a Health Department official said.

Forty-five more deaths pushed the toll to 3,302, he said.

Of the new infections, 2,546 were reported from quarantine centres, while the rest 1,923 were local contact cases.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest 612 new cases, followed by Cuttack (413), Jajpur (370) and Balasore (318).

The fresh fatalities were reported from 19 different districts. Khurda district accounted for six of the latest deaths.

There are 59,361 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 7,89,066 patients have recovered in the state, including 7,578 on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 62,034 samples were tested. PTI AAM SOM SOM

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.