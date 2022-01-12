As many as 67 new cases of Omicron cases were registered from Odisha on Wednesday, the highest so far. With this, the state's tally for the variant reached 170, a state health official informed.

The preliminary report suggests that most of the new Omicron cases are local contacts with no foreign travel history and that the variant has started spreading in the locality, he said.

The Institute of Life Science (ILS), Bhubaneswar, informed the state health and family welfare department about detection of the new Omicron cases after genome sequencing of the samples. The ILS is the lone laboratory in the state where genome sequencing facility is available, he said.

Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra said the state has procured specially designed kit for quick Omicron testing as genome sequencing requires more time for detection.

The state has so far reported the death of one Omicron-infected woman and recovery of five other patients from the variant.

The first case of the variant was reported on December 21 and the tally has reached 170 in 23 days. Meanwhile, the national tally for the variant stands at 4868, according to the union health ministry.

Odisha’s COVID-19 case tally increased to 10,91,547 after 8,778 new infections were reported on Wednesday, which is about 24 percent more than the previous day. The state’s positivity rate also jumped to 11.77 per cent from 10.25 per cent on Tuesday.

