Custodial assault case: Odisha CM Majhi meets victim; provides security to army officer, fiancée

The Odisha government has assigned security to the Army officer and his fiancée, who is the victim of the alleged sexual assault at the Bharatpur Police Station.

The personal security officers (PSOs) will accompany the Army officer and his fiancée during their travels in the city, as both have accepted the government's security arrangement, PTI reported.

This decision came after a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, which included the Army officer, the woman, her father, and several former army personnel. During the meeting, the alleged victim voiced concerns about possible threats stemming from the case.

Following the discussion, she expressed relief and optimism for justice through the judicial inquiry the state government had previously announced.

The alleged incident occurred on 15 September when the Army officer and his fiancée went to Bharatpur Police Station to report a road rage incident in which local youths reportedly harassed them.

In response, the state government has suspended five police personnel and initiated a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the woman, who was arrested and released on bail on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody.

“I don't know what happened; they put him (army officer) in the lock-up. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two women officers started physically assaulting me,” she alleged on Thursday.

The woman said she tried to fight back and bit on the hand of a policewoman when she tried to get hold of her neck. The police personnel then put her in a room and tied her hands and legs, she alleged.

“Soon after, a male officer came and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time I want to remain silent,” the woman alleged.

Several other retired army officers also criticized the Odisha government over the issue in social media posts.

The woman's father, a retired Brigadier, has called for the arrest and dismissal of the police officers involved, accusing them of taking the law into their own hands. The National Commission for Women (NCW), which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, has requested an action taken report from the state DGP.