Custodial assault case: Odisha CM Majhi meets victim; provides security to army officer, fiancée

An Army officer and his fiancée were involved in a brawl after drinking, leading to a chaotic scene at a police station. The woman alleged police misconduct, including sexual harassment. 

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 10:48 AM IST
In response, the state government has suspended five police personnel and initiated a judicial inquiry into the matter. (File photo)
In response, the state government has suspended five police personnel and initiated a judicial inquiry into the matter. (File photo)(ANI)

The Odisha government has assigned security to the Army officer and his fiancée, who is the victim of the alleged sexual assault at the Bharatpur Police Station.

The personal security officers (PSOs) will accompany the Army officer and his fiancée during their travels in the city, as both have accepted the government's security arrangement, PTI reported.

This decision came after a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, which included the Army officer, the woman, her father, and several former army personnel. During the meeting, the alleged victim voiced concerns about possible threats stemming from the case.

Following the discussion, she expressed relief and optimism for justice through the judicial inquiry the state government had previously announced.

During her meeting with Chief Minister Majhi, the alleged sexual assault victim expressed concerns about facing threats related to the case.

After the meeting, she stated that she felt relieved and hoped to achieve justice through the judicial inquiry announced by the state government, PTI reported.

The alleged incident occurred on 15 September when the Army officer and his fiancée went to Bharatpur Police Station to report a road rage incident in which local youths reportedly harassed them.

In response, the state government has suspended five police personnel and initiated a judicial inquiry into the matter.

 

Also Read: Odisha orders judicial probe into torture and sexual assault of army man, fiancee in police station; 5 cops suspended

Meanwhile, the woman, who was arrested and released on bail on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody.

“I don't know what happened; they put him (army officer) in the lock-up. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two women officers started physically assaulting me,” she alleged on Thursday.

The woman said she tried to fight back and bit on the hand of a policewoman when she tried to get hold of her neck. The police personnel then put her in a room and tied her hands and legs, she alleged.

“Soon after, a male officer came and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time I want to remain silent,” the woman alleged.

Also Read: Odisha: Police under fire after cops allegedly assault, molest army captain’s fiancée; ‘removed my bra, kicked on chest’

Several other retired army officers also criticized the Odisha government over the issue in social media posts.

The woman's father, a retired Brigadier, has called for the arrest and dismissal of the police officers involved, accusing them of taking the law into their own hands. The National Commission for Women (NCW), which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, has requested an action taken report from the state DGP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCustodial assault case: Odisha CM Majhi meets victim; provides security to army officer, fiancée

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank

    1,780.05
    12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.6 (0.66%)

    Tata Steel

    160.90
    12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    0.35 (0.22%)

    Vedanta

    476.65
    12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.4 (1.36%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.40
    12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    4.1 (3.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HEG

    2,523.75
    11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    214 (9.27%)

    Five Star Business Finance

    815.00
    11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    41.5 (5.37%)

    Piramal Pharma

    228.20
    11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.5 (5.31%)

    Syrma SGS Technology

    463.00
    11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    22.75 (5.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.