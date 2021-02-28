Odisha government has made the coronavirus test mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh.

"Passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh will undergo screening tests at the airport in Odisha," said Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

"If found symptomatic, they will undergo an antigen test. Those testing COVID positive will be kept under isolation," he informed.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 86 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from 21 districts.Sundergarh district recorded the highest of 10 new cases followed by Khurda and Sambalpur (9 each).

The state during the day also registered recovery of 56 patients taking the total number of cured people to 3,34,519.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 1,915 as no fresh fatality has been reported since Thursday, he said, adding that 53 more COVID-19 positive patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities.

The state currently has 673 active cases.

On 24 February, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via