Odisha: Malkangiri airport to become operational by Jan 2024. Details here

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the airport which is situated farthest from state capital Bhubaneswar, could boost the quality of health and education services in the district
BHUBANESWAR :
Malkangiri airport in the southern part of Odisha could become operational by Januray 2024, an official said on Tuesday. The Odisha government has decided to fasttrack the developmental process of the new airport in Malkangiri.
Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the airport which is situated farthest from state capital Bhubaneswar, could boost the quality of health and education services in the district.
The land acquisition is over and raising of concrete posts with barbed-wire fencing has been completed.
The obstacle limitation surface survey was completed by the Airports Authority of India. Around 54 families who needed to be shifted were included under the rural housing schemes and its construction has been done.
The chief secretary told the Rural Development and the Panchayati Raj departments to hand over two roads to the Works Department, which would strengthen those on the basis of the required specifications.
He directed the Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd to shift the existing electrical lines by June.
