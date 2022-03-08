Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha: Malkangiri airport to become operational by Jan 2024. Details here

Odisha: Malkangiri airport to become operational by Jan 2024. Details here

(Representative image) Mohapatra told the Works Department to operationalise the airport by January 2024 in the first phase, following which it would be extended for bigger flights as the demand grows (AFP)
2 min read . 06:24 PM IST Livemint

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the airport which is situated farthest from state capital Bhubaneswar, could boost the quality of health and education services in the district

BHUBANESWAR :  Malkangiri airport in the southern part of Odisha could become operational by Januray 2024, an official said on Tuesday. The Odisha government has decided to fasttrack the developmental process of the new airport in Malkangiri.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the airport which is situated farthest from state capital Bhubaneswar, could boost the quality of health and education services in the district. 

"The airport will enhance the economic and commercial activities in the district," Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra reviewed the progress of the construction of the new airport in a virtual meeting from state secretariat Loka Seba Bhavan, according to a release on Tuesday.

Mohapatra told the Works Department to operationalise the airport by January 2024 in the first phase, following which it would be extended for bigger flights as the demand grows.

He directed officials to clear the obstacles for laying an airstrip of 800-1,000 metres, finish a detailed project report and issue a tender.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department, Bishnupada Sethi said the Malkangiri airfield could be developed as a Category IIB airport.

The administrative approval has also been accorded for the project, estimated at around 29 crore. It would involve 233 acres of government, private and forest land.

The land acquisition is over and raising of concrete posts with barbed-wire fencing has been completed.

The obstacle limitation surface survey was completed by the Airports Authority of India. Around 54 families who needed to be shifted were included under the rural housing schemes and its construction has been done.

The chief secretary told the Rural Development and the Panchayati Raj departments to hand over two roads to the Works Department, which would strengthen those on the basis of the required specifications.

He directed the Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd to shift the existing electrical lines by June. 

