Odisha man gives triple talaq to wife as she loses money to cyber frauds1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 01:24 AM IST
- The person was booked after his wife lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband, who is currently in Gujarat, on April 1 uttered 'talaq' three times when he came to know that she lost ₹1.5 lakh to cyber frauds.
Despite the practice of 'triple talaq' has been made illegal in India since 2017, an incident took place in Odisha's Kendrapara district where a 45-year-old man allegedly handed out instant 'triple talaq' to his wife after she confessed to losing ₹1.5 lakh to cyber criminals.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×