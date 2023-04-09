Despite the practice of 'triple talaq' has been made illegal in India since 2017, an incident took place in Odisha's Kendrapara district where a 45-year-old man allegedly handed out instant 'triple talaq' to his wife after she confessed to losing ₹1.5 lakh to cyber criminals.

The state police has booked the accused for handing out instant 'triple talaq' to his 32-year-old wife. The person was booked after his wife lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband, who is currently in Gujarat, on April 1 uttered 'talaq' three times when he came to know that she lost ₹1.5 lakh to cyber frauds.

The victim is married for the last 15 years and mother of three teenage children.

Police booked a case against the accused under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, said Kendrapara Sadar police station Inspector Saroj Kumar Sahoo.

According to the act, the offence invites imprisonment of up to three years. Apart from this, police also registered various sections of the IPC and Dowry Prevention Act after woman complained that she was also subjected to dowry-related torture.

Though the details on how the woman lost the money to cyber criminals are not yet clear till now.

Earlier in 2017, the Supreme Court banned the controversial practice of instant divorce, setting it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.

With PTI inputs.