Modifying its earlier order, the Odisha government on Saturday relaxed the mandatory 14-day quarantine norm for those who are travelling to the coastal state from West Bengal on election duty or for a Covid-related emergency.

"People coming from the neighbouring state for emergency work related to Covid-19 management and in connection with election duty shall be exempted from the compulsory 14-day quarantine protocol," the fresh order said.

However, the visitors will have to continue to follow other appropriate Covid safety rules strictly, it said.

The government had on 22 April announced that all the people coming from West Bengal will have to undergo 14-day institutional or paid quarantine compulsorily.

Any person who has been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces a certificate to this effect or tests negative in RT-PCR examination within 48 hours of entering Odisha, may be allowed to go for home quarantine for seven days, the latest order said.

According to it, any person violating these measures will be liable to face action.

Borders sealed

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government on Friday sealed the state's border with West Bengal where a triple mutant variant of the virus has been found, reported news agency PTI.

Strict vigil is also in force at three major check posts along the inter-state border, which pass through Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

However, there are many porous village routes through which people may enter the coastal state from West Bengal without checks, suspect officials.

People crossing through the checkpoints are being asked to furnish a negative RT-PCR report not older than 48 hours or their vaccination certificates.

The police have also intensified checks at bus stands and railway stations, Bhubaneswar Railway Station director Chittaranjan Nayak said.

Coastal surveillance intensified

After sealing its borders with Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, Odisha on Saturday tightened surveillance along its coast apprehending a possible influx of people into Odisha through the water route.

Personnel of all the 18 marine police stations across the state has been instructed to ensure that no one from other states can enter Odisha without proper verification of Covid- 19 documents, additional DG (coastal security) PB Acharya said.

Sagar Rakshya Dal, a team of volunteers, mostly hailing from the community of local fishermen, has been alerted regarding migration through the sea route, Acharya said.

Last year, amid a country-wide lockdown, several migrant workers had returned to Odisha from states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal using the sea route.

Many people, mostly residents of coastal areas, use the water route to reach the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Ganjam.

With inputs from agencies.





