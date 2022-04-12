Odisha: Mandaviya inaugurates new hospital in Puri

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Shri Jagannath Medical College & Hospital (SJMCH), located at Puri is a part of 5 medical colleges that has been built under Centrally Sponsored Scheme called--‘Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals
With 55% increase in medical colleges in Odisha from 387 to 596 in the nine years, the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated Shri Jagannath Medical College & Hospital (SJMCH) in the state on Monday.
NEW DELHI :
The SJMCH, located at Puri is a part of 5 medical colleges that has been built under Centrally Sponsored Scheme called--‘Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals. With the inauguration of the SJMCH, all 5 Medical Colleges have become functional now.
Under this scheme, preference is given underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no existing government or private medical college.
“The hospital will play a pivotal role in training doctors and providing good medical facilities to the people of Orissa," said Dr Mandaviya.
“All the hospitals under the scheme have been built at a cost of ₹945 Crore, out of 567 Crore (60%) financial contribution is from the Central government," the health ministry said in the statement.
According to the health ministry, two more hospitals in Jajpur and Kalahandi in Orissa have been approved with a Central share of ₹150 Crore and ₹100 Crore respectively. These hospitals have been approved under --‘Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals’ for phase 2 and 3.
The Union government and the Orissa government have been working towards increasing MBBS and PG seats in state-run and central government medical colleges respectively.
Under the scheme--‘upgradation of existing state government/central government medical colleges to increase MBBS seats in the country’, an amount of Rs. 144 Crore has been released by the Union Government for increasing 200 MBBS seats in VSS Medical College, Burla and MKCG Medical College in Behrampur.
Similarly, under the centrally sponsored scheme for ‘strengthening and up-gradation of government medical colleges for increase of PG seats’, a total of 107 seats are proposed to be created in VSS Medical College in Burla, MKCG Medical College located at Behrampur while SCB Medical College in Cuttack.
The Union Health Minister interacted with the aspiring medical students who will be part of the inaugural batch of the hospital and motivated them to work hard and serve in the remotest corners of the country so that healthcare can reach to the last mile.
