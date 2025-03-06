Odisha : Massive fire breaks out at Paradip Fishing Port in Jagatsinghpur, over 12 boats destroyed | Watch video

Odisha: A massive fire broke out at Paradip Fishing Port in Jagatsinghpur on Thursday evening in which at least 12 boats were completely damaged.

So far, there are no reports about any person getting injured. However, there has been a huge loss of property.

A team of fire brigade is at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be determined, Kalinga TV quoted sources as saying that a fishing boat named Pita Matanka Aashirbad caught fire, following which, the fire spread to other diesel-powered boats which were kept together.

The boats were parked at jetty No 1 of the Nehru Bungalow fishing harbor. Each boat reportedly contains over 3000 littres of diesel

The report said that flammable materials like diesel, cooking gas cylinders and fishing nets were among other items on the boat.

At present, there are over 50 big boats and 400 small boats at the Nehru Bungalow fishing harbor in Paradip, said the report.